Rampfest to raise funds for men’s mental health today

A fundraiser Sunday, May 7 will benefit the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride, which raises awareness of men’s mental health.

On average, one man commits suicide every minute - half a million men every year.

Funds raised by Rampfest and the Cook’s Club community will be invested in community-based men’s health programs.

The event, with food by 20 different chefs from throughout New Jersey, is from 4 to 8 p.m. at Andre’s Lakeside Dining, 112 Tomahawk Trail, Sparta.

The food will feature ramps (allium tricoccum), an early spring vegetable with a strong garlic-like odor and a pronounced onion flavor. Ramps are growing in popularity in restaurants throughout North America.

A total of 80 tickets will be sold for $125 each. Go online to www.andreslakeside.com