Realty Executives to host Trunk or Treat

Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors will host a Trunk or Treat at their, office at 54 Woodport Road in Sparta on Sunday, Oct. 30 between the noon and 3 p.m.

Costumes are welcome.

The Realtors trunks will be filled with candy for the kids to have a safe and convenient opportunity to load up on candy.

In addition, O.S.C.A.R (One Step Closer Animal Rescue) will be conducting a dog adoption in the same parking lot. Realty Executives will be conducting a “Dogs for Dogs” fundraiser, selling hot dogs and drinks, with 100% of the proceeds going to O.S.C.A.R.

O.S.C.A.R is a non-profit rescue organization that saves dogs and cats from desperate situations.They rescue pets from overcrowded shelters where animals are euthanized due to lack of space. O.S.C.A.R provides these pets loving care until their forever homes are found.