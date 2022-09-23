Registration now open for Sparta Education Foundation’s 16th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot

The Sparta Education Foundation’s popular Krogh’s Turkey Trot will return to Sparta for its 16th year on Thanksgiving morning, with registration now open for the 5k and 1-mile Fun Run at kroghsturkeytrot.com.

Through the end of September, “early birds” can save $5 on both the long and short races. Starting October 1 and continuing until 8 a.m., race-day, registration is $35 for the 5k, and $20 for the 1-mile Fun Run.

Throughout the month of October, Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, sponsor of the Turkey Trot, is encouraging registration with the return of their “Turkey Trot Thursdays.” Visit the restaurant any Thursday in October, register, and save $10 on your meal.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Sparta Education Foundation, which funds grants to Sparta’s public schools. Since its founding in 2006, the foundation has funded over $1.2 million to Sparta’s classrooms, teachers and students throughout each of the district’s five schools.

The foundation is always in need of volunteers to help run events like the Turkey Trot. Anyone interested in volunteering for this event can visit spartaeducationfoundation.org/volunteer-with-sef to notify the board of your interest.

Krogh’s Turkey Trot would not be possible without its sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available (send an email to info@kroghsturkeytrot.com to learn more).

The Sparta Education Foundation is an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit. The foundation relies on volunteers to make its mission of bringing funding to Sparta’s public schools possible. Visit spartaeducationfoundation.org for more information about joining or volunteering.