Registration open for Turkey Trot on Nov. 23

The 17th annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot will be held Thursday, Nov. 23.

The 5K Run/Walk and a one-mile Fun Run/Walk are sponsored by the Sparta Education Foundation. The money raised will be used for innovative educational grants.

The course is a USATF-certified course starting and ending at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

The Fun Run, for children at least 5 years old or running with a parent, begins at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:45 a.m.

The 5K costs $35 and the Fun Run costs $20.

To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sparta/KroghsAnnualTurkeyTrot

Awards will be given to male and female finishers by age group. All participants will receive a goody bag and T-shirt while supplies last.