Residents hang out with heroes

Families began their Halloween celebration early as they gathered Friday, Oct. 13 in front of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248 for the annual Hanging with Heroes event.

Hosted by the Sparta Township Police Department, the event provided an opportunity for residents to spend time with members of the Police and Fire Departments and Sparta Ambulance Squad as well as local veterans.

Decked out in costumes, visitors posed for photos with superheroes, such as Batman and the Incredible Hulk.

A fire engine, ambulance and tractor were available for tours.

Food and ice cream were served by the Sparta police and there was crafting, pumpkin decorating and music.

The event aims to connect residents to the organizations dedicated to helping them and keeping them safe.

“There is a large community within our community that contributes to the needs of residents,” said Police Chief Jeffery McCarrick.

Since its inception, Hanging with Heroes has been run by members of the Police Department, who were involved in all aspects from decorating and running games to serving food and cleaning up at the end of the night.

“It’s just a great way for everyone to get out, talk to each other and celebrate what a wonderful community we live in,” McCarrick said.

The police partnered with the Sparta Woman’s Club, Center for Prevention & Counseling, Sussex County C.L.E.A.R. (Community Law Enforcement Addiction Recovery), Sparta Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Sussex County Be Smart for Gun Safety on the event.

Anderson Farms donated ice cream, and the Lake House donated hot chocolate and cider.