Residents question Sparta engineer’s intentions

Residents voiced their continued opposition to the proposed mega-warehouse during public session on Sept. 27 Sparta Township Council meeting.

Three residents focused their criticism on the town’s engineering consultant, Stan Puszcz, and questioned his integrity in advising the town in changing the land use ordinance that would make the proposed Diamond Chip mega-warehouse on Demarest Road a committed use.

“You deliberately misled this council for your own advantage...and in doing so, you thrust our entire community into this saga with Diamond Chip,” said Jack Wright addressing Puszcz directly.

Wright’s pointed criticism of the town’s engineering consultant included a scandal involving former secretary of the Sussex County Community College Board of Trustees, Glen Vetrano, who resigned after it was discovered that Puszcz’s firm, CP Engineers, paid Vetrano $13,000 when he voted to hire the engineering firm for a contract worth $143,200.

“If you guys think that this is the right person to be trusting the interests of our community with, then you owe us an explanation as to why,” said Wright.

“When I look back at the documents prior to passing of the ordinance, it’s clear to me that town professionals knew a warehouse was forthcoming,” said Neill Clark referencing an email dated November 17, 2020, from Diamond Chip’s engineer.

Clark asked why the board was not informed by Puszcz of the intended warehouse.

“That goes to the heart of how you’re running this town and how your professionals are not keeping you in the daylight,” he said.

“I don’t question any of your good intentions. I question your information,” said Anand Dash, who along with Neill Clark filed a lawsuit against the town on behalf of residents opposed to Diamond Chip’s proposed development. “Puszcz let us down. I’ve seen a lack of professional reporting duty to each of you,” he said about the town’s engineering consultant.

“I have been hard pressed to find people who are in favor of the proposed development,” resident Shirley Miller said. “And I really haven’t heard from the professionals on any of our boards what the perceived benefits are of building one gigantic warehouse, third largest in the State of New Jersey, and something approximately 10-times larger than what we’ve been living peaceably with for years,”

“I’ve been waiting to hear that answer too,” replied councilwoman Molly Whilesmith.

Clark also raised concern about the impact a mega-warehouse could have on the Germany Flats aquifer.

“Water is the most precious resource,” he said.

“I’m concerned with having a development that could jeopardize the water source,” Whilesmith said.

“Lots of other business besides a giant warehouse can drive revenue. What about tourism?” asked Mr. Clark, who implored council members to preserve the Highland’s natural resources and use them to drive new revenue to Sparta.