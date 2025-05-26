Robotics team celebrates successes

The Sparta High School Robotics subteam 5249 Z “Mirage” finished qualifiers with a 5/5 record at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championships.

“Although there were many successes and decisive wins, there weren’t enough to carry us onward into the final tournament. Thus a great season for a great team came to an end,” said head coach Mark Meola.

5249 Z “Mirage” had one of the most successful seasons of any Sparta Robotics team since the school started in competitive robotics in 2010, he said.

“Based on their skills scores, they are ranked in the top 2 percent of all teams anywhere on the planet, 14,000 in all ... that is saying something. They are also the most award-winning Sparta Robotics team in the history of the program.”

Among those awards are double-qualifying for the 2025 World Championships, a State Championship Design Award, triple-qualifying for the New Jersey State Championships and a Tournament Champion Award.

Members of the team are completing internships at Picatinny Arsenal and cybersecurity firm Pavion, and they will present their capstone achievements on June 10 to STEM Academy students and parents.