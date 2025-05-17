Safety Village planned June 23-26

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta will present Safety Village 2025, a safety education program for children entering kindergarten this fall, on June 23-26.

The program, which is in its 34th year, will be held at the Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The fee is $75. Register online at jwcsparta.org/safety-village

The deadline is June 6.

The children will learn about many aspects of safety through presentations, games and projects. The program covers bear, bike, pedestrian, traffic, stranger danger, school bus, fire, police, ambulance and water safety.

First Student bus company will give the children their first bus ride around the block. NJ Swim will explain the rules for swimming pool safety. United Martial Arts will give children self-defense tips.

Other presenters are the Sparta police, New Jersey Search and Rescue and the Sparta Ambulance Squad.

Snacks will be served.