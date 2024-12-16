x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Santa sightings, last-minute shopping

ENTERTAINMENT. Churches host service and concert.

Skylands Stadium /
| 16 Dec 2024 | 12:18
    <b>A Live Nativity tells the story of Jesus’ birth on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Frankford United Methodist Church in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    A Live Nativity tells the story of Jesus’ birth on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Frankford United Methodist Church in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Firefighters with Greenwood Forest Volunteer Fire Company #3 escort Santa through West Milford neighborhoods Sunday, Dec. 15. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)</b>
    Firefighters with Greenwood Forest Volunteer Fire Company #3 escort Santa through West Milford neighborhoods Sunday, Dec. 15. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    <b>Children catch flakes from the snow-making machines at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 2 in front of the West Milford municipal building. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)</b>
    Children catch flakes from the snow-making machines at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 2 in front of the West Milford municipal building. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    <b>Luke and Maggie Gibson of Oak Ridge look at the Holiday Train Display on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg. The display was set up by the Sussex County Railroad Club. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Luke and Maggie Gibson of Oak Ridge look at the Holiday Train Display on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg. The display was set up by the Sussex County Railroad Club. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Residents get drinks during the Festival of Lights celebration Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Newton Medical Center. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Residents get drinks during the Festival of Lights celebration Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Newton Medical Center. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Addison Smith poses in the pumpkin patch at the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Ogdensburg. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Addison Smith poses in the pumpkin patch at the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Ogdensburg. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>JP Dillman of Milford, Pa., among figures at the Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    JP Dillman of Milford, Pa., among figures at the Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa at Greendell Station: See Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at 12 Wolfs Corner Road, Greendell. Organized by the Lackawanna Cutoff Historical Committee, which is working to restore a historic train station and establish it as the Greendell Station Museum.

Holiday Train Display: Sussex County Railroad Club will exhibit model trains with winter/holiday themes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon. All ages welcome; no registration required.

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Holiday Open House: Foster-Armstrong House, circa 1790, open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. at 320 River Road (County Road 521), Montague. Harmony in Motion performs at 2 p.m. Last tour at 3 p.m. Hosted by the Montague Association for the Restoration of Community History.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Santa visits: Macopin Volunteer Fire Company 4 and Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company 5 escort Santa through West Milford.

Blue Christmas Candlelight Service: For those experiencing loss, grief, struggles or cares of any kind. 6 p.m. at Western Hills Christian Church, 40 Kennedy Road, Tranquility.

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Free admission; free will offering request.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Santa Claus is Coming to Town: Santa will tour with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. Time to be announced.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

14th annual Christmas Day dinner: From 1 to 4 p.m., the Wantage United Methodist Church will serve a dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, veggies, stuffing and dessert or lasagna as an alternative. For children, chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese. Reservations required for time slots at 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Call 973-875-4488 or send a text to Melissa at 973-997-1822. Leave your name, phone number, how many coming, which dinner is preferred and time you will arrive. Pick up and free local delivery available. Pick-ups and deliveries between 4 and 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Menorah Lighting: Hanukah Celebration of Lights at 7 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

Send information about events to editor.ann@strausnews.com

ONGOING EVENTS
Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village: Mile-long drive-thru holiday light show. Indoor Christmas Village open from 5 p.m. until close. Photos with Santa. Winter beer garden. Through Dec. 30. 94 Championship Place, Augusta. Tickets start at $29. Buy them online at vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj