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SCCC hosts public safety career conference
Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a Career Conference and Car Show on April 29. Over 31 departments participated in the event.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 01 May 2026 | 12:12
Ronnie Anglin and John Henderson of the Morris County Sheriff's Dept. of Corections ose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Two conservation police oficers pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Students line up at the career conference. Over 31 departments participated in the event.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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