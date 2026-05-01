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SCCC hosts public safety career conference

Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a Career Conference and Car Show on April 29. Over 31 departments participated in the event.

Newton /
| 01 May 2026 | 12:12
    <b>Ronnie Anglin and John Henderson of the Morris County Sheriff's Dept. of Corections ose for a photo.</b>
    Ronnie Anglin and John Henderson of the Morris County Sheriff's Dept. of Corections ose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Two conservation police oficers pose for a photo.</b>
    Two conservation police oficers pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Students line up at the career conference. Over 31 departments participated in the event.</b>
    Students line up at the career conference. Over 31 departments participated in the event. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)