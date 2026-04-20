SCCC LACE program to host new student orientation

Sussex County Community College will host a new student orientation for its LACE program on Tuesday, May 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. on campus.

The LACE program, short for Learning At College Experience, is designed to support adults with developmental disabilities through continuing education and social engagement opportunities. Registration for the orientation is required by May 15.

Open to adults ages 18 and older, the program offers classes and activities focused on a range of topics while also providing a setting to build social skills. Sessions are held Wednesdays during the semester from 4 to 6 p.m.

Program organizers said upcoming themes will include “Happy Birthday USA!” following recent semesters centered on nature-based topics.

In addition to classroom learning, participants take part in social events such as dances, game nights, bowling outings and seasonal activities, including an annual pumpkin-themed event. Elective courses are also offered, and the program concludes each spring with a student showcase.

Officials said students may join the program at any time after completing the mandatory annual orientation.