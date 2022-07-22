SCCC Skylander student athletes receive All-Academic honors

Sussex County Community College’s Skylander athletes work hard on and off the field. As a testament of their efforts, 30 student-athletes with the college earned recognition by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) as part of the 2021-22 All-Academic Team, which honors students from each sport for their dedication in the classroom.

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

SCCC’s Athletic Department was proud to announce that this year’s list had the highest number of Skylander student-athletes to receive the All-Academic honors for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The 30 Skylander student-athletes recognized this year are:

Football

Rocco Bonavolanta — 2nd Team

Sebastian Fara — 3rd Team

Dominick Gigantelli — 3rd Team

Trevor Gruber — 3rd Team

Men’s Soccer

Matt Goldfinch — 3rd Team

Diogo Ferreira — 2nd Team

Aiden Horn — 2nd Team

Women’s Soccer

Madison Gunderman — 3rd Team

Paula Herold — 2nd Team

Susa Kreitz — 1st Team

Asha McClurg — 1st Team

Anna Peck — 2nd Team

Sofia Anica — 3rd Team

Men’s Basketball

Jayden Battle — 2nd Team

Ryan Chilenski — 3rd Team

Angelico Villaruz — 3rd Team

Women’s Basketball

Reese Vanderhoof — 3rd Team

Ellen Villapando — 2nd Team

Baseball

Ryan Callahan — 2nd Team

Eliot Goulet— 2nd Team

Hunter Kitchell — 2nd Team

Luis Orellana — 3rd Team

Andres Varas — 3rd Team

Softball

Hailey Langenfeld — 1st Team

Elizabeth Crissey — 3rd Team

Ashley Romano — 2nd Team

Jessica Stevenson — 3rd Team

Men’s Lacrosse

Dominick Cadeloro — 3rd Team

Grant Parker— 3rd Team

Joseph DeCeglia — 3rd Team

In addition, the Skylander women’s soccer team ranked 5th in the country across all divisions for highest GPA in women’s soccer this year. The team earned a collective 3.57 GPA out of the 16 players on the roster.