Scholarship applications available at local schools

The Sparta Woman’s Club’s scholarship applications for 2025 are available at local schools.

Guidance counselors at Sparta High School, Pope John XIII Regional High School, and Sussex County Technical School also have received a copy of the applications for distribution to their eligible students.

Recipients must be graduating high school seniors and Sussex County residents.

Candidates past high school age who are furthering their studies are eligible under the continuing education scholarship offerings. These candidates also must be Sussex County residents.

Project Self-Sufficiency and Sussex County Community College have received these applications for qualified students.

Completed applications may be returned to your school guidance counselor or mailed to Sparta Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 612, Sparta, NJ 07871.

The deadline for receipt of all applications is April 30.

Send questions before submitting completed forms to swc1.scholarships@gmail.com