School counselors celebrated in Sparta

National School Counseling Week 2023, with the theme “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big,” was celebrated Feb. 6-10.

The week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), focuses public attention on the contribution of school counselors in U.S.school systems.

Each school in Sparta Township marked the week in different ways.

School counselors are certified experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director.

“School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”

More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities.

The ASCA promotes student success by expanding the image and influence of school counseling through leadership, advocacy, collaboration and systemic change. The organization helps school counselors guide their students toward academic achievement, career planning and social/emotional development to help today’s students become tomorrow’s productive, contributing members of society.

Founded in 1952, it has a network of 51 state and territory associations and a membership of about 43,000 school counseling professionals.