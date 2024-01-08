Several school districts delay openings today

Snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday, Jan. 7 ranged from 13.5 inches in Wantage to 5 inches in Sparta.

A foot of snow was reported in Vernon about 11 a.m. Sunday, with 9 inches in Hardyston and 8 inches in Franklin.

Five inches was reported at Lake Mohawk in Sparta about 7 a.m.

The Vernon Township School District announced a two-hour delayed opening Monday, Jan. 8. High school classes will start at 9 a.m. with staggered openings for other schools.

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District also will have a 90-minute delayed opening Monday. The district’s morning care is closed. Students should use emergency snow bus stops if they were assigned one both in the morning and afternoon.

High Point Regional High School have be on a 90-minute delayed opening schedule.

The Sparta Township School District will operate on a two-hour delayed opening schedule.

Pope John XXIII Regional High School also will have a two-hour delayed opening, with students who drive or are dropped off by parents/guardians arriving at 9:30 a.m. and first period beginning at 9:55 a.m.

Newton public schools are planning a regular opening Monday.

Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope will have a two-hour delay. Eighth-graders attending first period should arrive at 9:20 a.m. only if their district also is delayed. If their district is open as normal, they should go directly to that district for the normal start time.

The opening of Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton will be delayed by one hour and 45 minutes because of potential refreezing overnight, the district said.

Downed tree affects lights

Mountain Creek ski resort in Vernon said it was temporarily suspending operations at the South Peak as of nightfall Sunday because the storm brought down a tree affecting power for the mountain lights.

“Local crews are on scene working to repair the damage but will not be completed before sunset this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience. As soon as it is fixed and we can reopen, we will update.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, light snow, fog and a temperature of 33 degrees were reported at Sussex County Airport.

About 4:15 p.m., the temperature was 36 and the sky was overcast.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny weather Monday, Jan. 8 with a high near 40.

Another storm, all rain, is forecast Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the NWS has issued a Flood Watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations because creeks and streams already are running high, the NWS says.

From two to three inches of rain are forecast, with localized amounts of four inches possible.

