Shepherd of the Hills to host Christmas Festival of Lights

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold its second annual Christmas Festival of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 6, featuring more than 25 decorated trees donated by congregation members.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the Lighting of the Trees, followed by caroling, a live Nativity and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their helpers. Children can meet Santa, bring letters, or write new ones on-site to drop in Santa’s mailbox. Mrs. Claus will also share holiday stories with young attendees.

Families can enjoy festive activity stations with crafts and games for children, and snacks including hot chocolate, cookies, breads and muffins will be provided. The event is free and open to all. Free-will donations will support future events. Attendees are also encouraged to bring hats and gloves to attach to a special “giving tree” in the church narthex to help those in need.