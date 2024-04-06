Short-term rental ban introduced

An ordinance banning short-term housing rentals was introduced at the Township Council’s meeting March 26.

It would prohibit the rental of residential property for less than 28 days.

Also introduced was a proposed ordinance amending the township’s housing code.

Thomas Ryan, the municipal attorney, said the goal of the second proposed ordinance is to make Sparta’s housing code conform to state law.

Public hearings and final votes on both will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

At the March 26 meeting, Mayor Neill Clark pointed out that the average short-term rental is between two and seven days. “By making it (the limit) four times the average, effectively Sparta is not going to be that attractive to the short-term rental market.”

New garbage contract

The council approved a new five-year contract for solid waste, bulk items, and recycling collection and disposal.

The $14.8 million contract continues twice-a-week garbage pickup and once-a-week recycling collection. The cost to residents would increase by about $100 a year.

Township Administrator James Zepp said Blue Diamond Disposal, the current hauler, was the only bidder.

Councilman Daniel Chiariello said Sparta’s RevolutionNJ 250 Committee, which is planning events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, will collect, then share residents’ stories of ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War.

He also reported that Sparta has been invited to host a 2026 archaeological conference. Representatives of U.S. towns named Sparta - there are about 2,000 of them - would be invited to attend. The township’s sister city of Sparta, Greece, is hosting the conference this year.

Councilman Josh Hertzberg was absent from the meeting.