Ski Hawks still going strong

Marjy Murphy, 66, of Lake Mohawk in Sparta still remembers when Barney O’Donnell took his daughter Karen for a vacation to Cypress Gardens, Fla., in 1967.

Cypress Gardens was the first commercial theme park in Florida and became known as the Water Ski Capital of the World.

Although small in comparison to the better known Florida theme park that would open four years after the O’Donnell family’s visit, Cypress Gardens became the inspiration for a Lake Mohawk tradition of more than 50 years that still is going strong today.

O’Donnell came home to Sparta with the memory of a show that he believed could be replicated on Lake Mohawk. He started sharing his vision with other members of the community, and the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks were born a year later, in 1968.

Murphy joined the team that year when she was 12 years old.

The Ski Hawks quickly became a sensation, performing shows on Lake Mohawk as well as at other venues.

Although she eventually left the area for 20 years, when she returned, Murphy found the Ski Hawks were still a mainstay of the Lake Mohawk community and signed up again.

Today, she is the oldest member of the group.

Beyond the skiing, it is the sense of community that keeps her with the Ski Hawks. “It’s a camaraderie you know will last a lifetime,” she said.

It is also something that entire families can be a part of. “I joined with my husband because we wanted his girls to see this because it was something we could all do together,” said Murphy.

Family activity

That sense of family is a big part of what has kept new generations of skiers joining the Ski Hawks.

Megan Lieb, show director, joined the Ski Hawks with her parents and younger brother when she was 11.

“We joined because we loved to ski and wanted to do something together,” she said.

Today, she is joined by her family, including her two daughters: Finley, 5, and Marina, 6.

The fact that the Ski Hawks welcome all ages and ability levels is a big part of why the team has flourished since the 1960s, Lieb said. “The reason that generation after generation returns to the Ski Hawks is because it is such a great family activity.”

Although children may be the first to sign up, their parents are quickly brought on board because there is so much that needs to be done to make a show happen.

“We have about 30 skiers in any given year on the Ski Hawks and double that when you add the support personnel,” said Lieb.

Getting parents involved adds to the camaraderie that builds throughout the summer. “We love spending time with our families and it also becomes one large family on the Ski Hawks,” she said.

The Ski Hawks is the only competition show ski team in New Jersey. They compete every year at the Eastern Region Tournament in Massachusetts. They also perform on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day at Beach 1 at the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk.

The team has been the launching pad for several nationally ranked water skiers over the years. But it is the tradition, community and love of the sport that keeps people like Murphy coming back year after year.

“I love to ski,” she said.

The Ski Hawks’ final show of the 2023 season will be held at 11 a.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, at Beach 1 on the Boardwalk.