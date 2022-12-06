Snow much fun

A roundup of local holiday events

Saturday, Dec. 10

New Jersey

Vernon Township hosts Operation Toy Train: Bring a new unwrapped toy and meet the Marines and Santa at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Please arrive by 4 p.m., the train arrives at 5 p.m. to pick up donations. Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Vernon, N.J.

Holiday Market in the Park: Shop local vendors, see the tree lighting and visit Santa, in Modick Park from 3-8 p.m. There will also be free activities for children. Location: Modick and Maxim Glen Parks, with parking at the DPW Lot at 120 River Styx Rd., Hopatcong, N.J.

Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village: Drive through a one-mile holiday light show at Skylands Stadium featuring over two million lights. Then, enjoy seasonal foods and stroll through through the Christmas Village, featuring a ferris wheel, beer garden, ice rink, and more. Pricing starts at $29 per car. Location: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, N.J.

Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor: Tours of the Ringwood Manor House will be held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 18. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 5-12 years of age. Location: 1304 Sloatsburg Rd, Ringwood, N.J.

“A Christmas Carol”: The show, presented by Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available online. Location: 68 Sand Hill Rd., Sussex, N.J.

New York

Village of Monroe Winter Festival: Enjoy music, caroling, sleigh rides, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus from 2 to 5 p.m. Location: Between Lake St. and Stage Rd., Monroe, N.Y.

Sugar Loaf Artisan Village Holiday Celebration: Enjoy a visit from Santa, a holiday tree lighting, horse drawn carriage rides, carolers and more from 12-6 p.m. Location: 1371 Kings Hwy, Chester, N.Y.

Christmas in Museum Village: On Saturday and Sunday, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy music, crafts, games and raffles. Cost is $5 per person for ages 3 and up. Location: Museum Village, 1010 NY-17M, Monroe, N.Y.

14th Annual Holiday Lights in Bloom at Orange County Arboretum: Enjoy holiday light displays throughout the arboretum Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays until Dec. 18. No pets. There will be no holiday boutique this year due to fire. Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 NY-416, Montgomery, N.Y.

Peace, Love, & Lights at Bethel Woods: Drive through a world lit up at the historical location of 1969’s Woodstock. One ticket per car. Tickets are available online. Address: 200 Hurd Rd. Bethel, N.Y.

Watts Christmas Wonderland: Drive through magical Christmas lights and inflatable displays. The Wonderland is open from 6-9 p.m. now through Dec. 30. Cost is $5 per vehicle, cash only. Location: Scotchtown Rd., Goshen N.Y.

Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert: Shop the local holiday market and farm and then visit Eggbert from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. now through Dec. 23. Tickets are $15. Location: Devitt’s Nursery and Supply: 56 Devitt Cir, New Windsor, N.Y.

Sunday, Dec. 11

New York

Warwick’s “Home for the Holidays” on Railroad Green: Visit Santa and enjoy other sights and scents of the season, including holiday shopping and horse and buggy rides. Location: Railroad Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

Pennsylvania

Kindred Spirits Presents: Christmas A Capella: German Singers will tell the story of Christmas then and now, spanning over 8 centuries. The show starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available online. Location: Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine St., Milford, Pa.

Santa Crawl for Autism 2022: Enjoy appetizers, drink specials, a costume contest, and more across five local food and drink establishments. Tickets start $25, and donations benefit PASS and ‘Pike Autism Support Services.’ Crawl location starts at Log Tavern Brewery: 309 East Harford Street Building 2, Milford, Pa.

Friday, Dec. 16

New York

Orange County Holiday Lights Tour: A holiday lights tour including caroling, a live nativity, hot cocoa, and a free boxed meal. Pick up is at 4 p.m. and return is at 8 p.m. RSVP to Kathy Barnett at 845-615-3713 as limited seating is available.

Tree lighting at Smith Clove Park in Monroe: Visit Santa and the Grinch which enjoying hot chocolate, live music, carolers, crafts for kids and holiday trees under the tent from 6pm - 7pm. Location: Smith Clove Park, 133 Spring St. Monroe, N.Y.

Sunday, Dec. 18

New Jersey

Menorah Lighting: Join Rabbi Mendel Subov at 4:30 p.m. for Sparta Township’s Menorah Lighting on the first night of Chanukah. Festivities to follow the religious ceremony. Location: Sparta VFW, 66 Main St. Sparta Township, N.J.

New York

Grand Helicopter Gelt Drop and Menorah Lighting: Join Chabad Center for Jewish Life at 4 p.m. for Chanukah Festivities traditional treats, refreshments and crafts. Location: Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 94 Gilbert St. Monroe, N.Y.

Monday, Dec. 19

New York

Central Valley Menorah Lighting: The outdoor lighting of the Menorah kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with an indoor reception to follow. Address: Hudson Ice Cream, 250 NY-32, Central Valley, N.Y.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

New York

Chester Menorah Lighting: Join Chabad of Orange County for a Menorah Lighting, latkes, donuts and dreidels outside Chester Town Hall at 5 p.m. Location: Chester Town Hall, 1786 Kings Hwy. Chester, N.Y. 10918