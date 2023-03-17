Snowy Owl is topic of talk tonight in Sparta

Dave Brinker will discuss “The Snowy Owl” at the Sussex County Bird Club meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.

The meeting is at the Sparta Ambulance Squad building, 14 Sparta Ave.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Since 1975, Brinker has banded raptors, waterbirds and owls. His banding stations in Maryland and West Virginia gave rise to the concept of Project Owlet.

As founding co-director of Project Snowstorm, he is a regional ecologist for Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources with the Wildlife/Natural Heritage Program.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

To obtain a Zoom link, send an email to info@sussexcountybirdclub.org