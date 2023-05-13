Snufftown Garden Club sponsors Blue Star marker in Sparta

The Snufftown Garden Club is sponsoring a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery on Route 94 in Sparta.

The Blue Star Program honors all men and women who serve in the U.S. Military. It was started in 1944 by the Garden Club of New Jersey, in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation (DOT), as a living memorial to veterans of World War II.

The program was adopted a year later by the National Garden Club, who began the Blue Star Highway system, which stretches across thousands of miles of the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

The Blue Star was adopted because blue stars traditionally have been placed on flags and banners in homes where sons and daughters are away in military service.

The Snufftown Garden Club raised funds to offset expenses. The club will maintain the marker after construction is completed.

The DOT has started construction of the marker, and a dedication ceremony is being planned for late June.