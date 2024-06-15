x
Something for everyone at Sparta Day 2024

SPARTA. The annual event is the biggest project of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta, which donates to nonprofit organizations.

Sparta /
| 15 Jun 2024 | 06:03
    SD1 Aulora Massari on an inflatable slide at Sparta Day 2024 on Saturday, June 8. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD2 Lilly Nuanes, Abby Streter, Megan Mclean, Kendall Barlow and Ashlynn Tobin of Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio perform at Sparta Day 2024. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD3 Boy Scout Troop 150 set up a Pinewood Derby demonstration at Sparta Day 2024 in Station Park. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD4 More than 100 vendors were set up at the annual event. (Photo by Olivia Flanz)
    SD5 Members of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta greet visitors at the entrance to Sparta Day 2024. (Photo by Olivia Flanz)
    SD6 Boy Scout Troop 1150 set up a game area. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD7 Aiden and Sawyer Howard check out the inside of an ambulance. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD8 Debbie Mornhineway of Sparta with a dog named Ozzy of Father John’s Animal House. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD9 From left, Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta president Mandy Major with Kelly Lucadamo and Jennifer Carlson, co-chairwomen of Sparta Day. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    SD10 Detective Sgt. Brian Hassloch with Conner Tence, left, and Samson Glana. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    A line at the Kona Ice food truck. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Children play basketball at this inflatable game. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Sparta firefighters Jordan Lang, Joseph Tracy, Brian Pumo and Lucy Wolfson. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Boy Scout Troop 150 leaders Ed Denmead, Joe Fucito and Roger Weisbeck. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Wendy Stammer of the Sussex County Art Society. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Sparta Unico president Ray Shupak, secretary Emma Deluca and treasurer Gary D’Uva. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Vendors are lined up at Sparta Day. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    People watch a performance in Station Park. (Photo by Olivia Flanz)
    Orthodontist Krystian Jarosz of Skylands Orthodontics gives out cotton candy. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    (Photo by Olivia Flanz)
    (Photo by Olivia Flanz)
    Carol Hartley and Jill Dickerson of the Sussex County Art Society. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Salome Lwarue and Blessing and Theo Kotz with Jennifer Cristillo, right, at the Sparta Public Library table. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Janice Williams and Emily Fisher hand out cooler bags at the township Parks &amp; Recreation table. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Kerry O’Grady, director of practice development at the Sparta Cancer Center. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Members of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta organized Sparta Day 2024. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Robert Poswall with Boy Scout Troop 1150. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Meghan Jent and Heidi Byrne of the Sparta Education Foundation. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Ryan Beebe of East West Karate and Fitness in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Tom Semiz of Sparta Lanes. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Heidi Cooper with a dog named Anna of Father John’s Animal House. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Levi Roberts of Drayer Physical Therapy. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Peggy Seymour, Juana Dannedker, Sara Megletti and Beth Ann Bates. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Sandra Ciappara and Bevien Yaskovic of Project Self-Sufficiency. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    George Demby, Nancy Cassidy and Sue Reed of Trout Unlimited. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Scouts demonstrate the Pinewood Derby. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Aulora Massari on an inflatable slide. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Aulora Massari on an inflatable slide. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Students of Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio perform at Sparta Day 2024. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    A flag flies from a Sparta firetruck. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
With more than 100 vendors, Sparta Day 2024 offered something for everyone, including food, entertainment, shopping and a chance to learn about community organizations.

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) hosted the 49th annual event Saturday, June 8 at Station Park.

The club contributes money to nonprofits through its fundraisers. It also sponsors safety programs, blood drives and scholarships.

“I love being part of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta,” said Lenore Davis. “It’s a wonderful organization. We get to volunteer and build friendships.”

Sparta Day, the club’s biggest project, “brings the community together and that’s kind of what we are focused on doing for people in our community,” she added.

Jenn Carlson and Kelly Lucadamo were co-chairwomen of Sparta Day.

“We’re a group of women that fundraise in our community but are also good friends. So we have a lot of fun while also helping the community,” Carlson said.

Lucadamo pointed out that some Sparta Day vendors have been coming for years. “So many people come back year after year. Always fun to see new people joining us. The day has grown and expanded and evolved over the years to feature different activities or events but the heart of it has been the same.”

Among local organizations at the event was Father John’s Animal House, which provides shelter for animals and helps them find forever homes. It is one of the nonprofits that JWCS supports.

“We’re celebrating our 25th year, which is incredible. We’ve been around since 1999,” said Rhianna Montanez Velez, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the organization.

“You know, we’re primarily an adoption facility for cats and dogs. We had a cat here today named Tigre. Along with an adoption facility, our organization also has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. We also have a program where we redistribute pet supplies to local food pantries to help keep pets in their homes because that’s the goal at the end of the day: keeping pets with their people.”

While Father John’s has a Lafayette mailing address, its building is in Sparta, she pointed out. “So it’s just great to be here with the rest of the people in our community. ... It’s just amazing to see the whole community come together and support each other.”