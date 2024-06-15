Something for everyone at Sparta Day 2024

With more than 100 vendors, Sparta Day 2024 offered something for everyone, including food, entertainment, shopping and a chance to learn about community organizations.

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) hosted the 49th annual event Saturday, June 8 at Station Park.

The club contributes money to nonprofits through its fundraisers. It also sponsors safety programs, blood drives and scholarships.

“I love being part of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta,” said Lenore Davis. “It’s a wonderful organization. We get to volunteer and build friendships.”

Sparta Day, the club’s biggest project, “brings the community together and that’s kind of what we are focused on doing for people in our community,” she added.

Jenn Carlson and Kelly Lucadamo were co-chairwomen of Sparta Day.

“We’re a group of women that fundraise in our community but are also good friends. So we have a lot of fun while also helping the community,” Carlson said.

Lucadamo pointed out that some Sparta Day vendors have been coming for years. “So many people come back year after year. Always fun to see new people joining us. The day has grown and expanded and evolved over the years to feature different activities or events but the heart of it has been the same.”

Among local organizations at the event was Father John’s Animal House, which provides shelter for animals and helps them find forever homes. It is one of the nonprofits that JWCS supports.

“We’re celebrating our 25th year, which is incredible. We’ve been around since 1999,” said Rhianna Montanez Velez, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the organization.

“You know, we’re primarily an adoption facility for cats and dogs. We had a cat here today named Tigre. Along with an adoption facility, our organization also has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. We also have a program where we redistribute pet supplies to local food pantries to help keep pets in their homes because that’s the goal at the end of the day: keeping pets with their people.”

While Father John’s has a Lafayette mailing address, its building is in Sparta, she pointed out. “So it’s just great to be here with the rest of the people in our community. ... It’s just amazing to see the whole community come together and support each other.”