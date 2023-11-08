Space, Fantasia, Inganamort likely winners

Assemblyman Parker Space was elected to the state Senate and Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort will be the new Assembly members for Legislative District 24, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 7 election.
All three are Republicans.
The three seats were open because state Sen. Steven Oroho and Assemblyman Hal Wirths are retiring, and Space ran for the Senate seat.
District 24 includes all of Sussex County as well as Mount Olive, Roxbury, Chester Borough, Chester Township, Washington Township and Netcong in Morris County and Allamuchy and Independence in Warren County.
Republican Jack DeGroot is the apparent winner of a Sussex County commissioner seat, according to the unofficial results.
The young farmer from Wantage defeated incumbent Herbert Yardley in the GOP primary in June.
County Surrogate Gary Chiusano was unopposed in his bid for re-election.
Here are the vote totals as of early Wednesday, Nov. 8:
District 24: State Senate (vote for 1)
Parker Space (R): 32,904
Sussex County: 21,537
Morris County: 10,105
Warren County: 1,261
Edmund Khanoo (D): 17,631
Sussex County :10,062
Morris County: 6,793
Warren County: 776
District 24: General Assembly (vote for 2)
Dawn Fantasia (R): 31,283
Sussex County: 20,066
Morris County: 9,988
Warren County: 1,229
Michael Inganamort (R): 30,493
Sussex County: 18,936
Morris County: 10,328
Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma (D): 17,540
Sussex County: 10,094
Morris County: 6,680
Warren County: 766
Veronica Fernandez (I): 6,868
Sussex County: 5,025
Morris County: 1,569
Warren County: 274
Sussex County Commissioner (vote for 1)
Jack DeGroot (R): 21,567
Damaris Lira (D): 9,735
Write-ins: 98