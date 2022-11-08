x
Space, Hayden win county commissioners race

| 08 Nov 2022 | 11:40
Jill M. Space (R) 33,286
William J. Hayden (R) 30,390
Damaris Lira (D) 16,167
Camila DiResta (D) 15,845