© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Sparta, Ambulance Squad Installation
17 Feb 2025
SQ1 New officers and trustees of the Sparta Ambulance Squad are sworn in at the annual installation Jan. 18 at Perona Farms in Andover. (Photos by Dave Smith)
SQ2 Max Merlino, left, captain of the squad last year, welcomes Ben Wright, who will be captain in 2025.
SQ3 Matthew Enriquez, left, was presented with the EMT of the Year award by Capt. Max Merlino.
SQ4 Cadet coordinator Allyson Wright presents the Cadet of the Year award to Tyler Harms.
SQ5 Alex Castiglia presents the Employee of the Year award to Sarah King, left.
SQ6 New emergency medical technicians, from left, are Isabella Turndorf, Sarah Weisbeck, Chris Munoz, Samantha Stankiewicz and Samantha Masih. At right is 2nd Lt. Aubrey Coombs.
Cadets Tyler Harms, left, and Julian Laznik-Moraghan thank Allyson Wright for being the cadet coordinator.
Sparta Ambulance Squad Capt. Max Merlino speaks at the installation.
New Capt. Ben Wright speaks at the installation.
Comentários
