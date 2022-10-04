Sparta awarded LEAP grant to consolidate courts

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs awarded Sparta $229,000 through a Local Efficiency Achievement Program (LEAP) grant to consolidate courts with Ogdensburg.

Last year, the town consolidated courts with Hamburg.

Sparta made upgrades to its courtroom at the municipal building including a new sound system and wiring. The LEAP grant requires an in-kind contribution, which totals $76,683.97, and will also fund additional technology upgrades.

Planned improvements include adding security measures such as cameras at violation windows, recording devices, communication for 911 calls, computer servers, and upgrading dispatch technology. The upgrades will help support the additional volume coming from municipalities consolidating with Sparta.

Each municipality will still run their own courts while holding their proceedings in Sparta’ courtroom. The purpose of LEAP grants is to lower the cost for taxpayers of their local government by sharing services with other municipalities.