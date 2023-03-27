x
Sparta Brownie Troop to sell cookies Sunday, April 30

| 27 Mar 2023 | 07:43
    From left are Madison Gagliardi, Quinn Kirschner, Kaelyn Daggett, Brianna Dancs, Lorelei Mahoney, Lia Merlucci, Grace Brunelle and Cataleya Azcona. Not pictured are Abigail Corbisiero, Amelia Tower, Kaitlinh Monesmith, Madelyn Leondi and Nora Guiliana.
Sparta Brownie Troop 98008 will host two cookie booths this year.

They will sell cookies from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 and Sunday, April 30 in front of Frank’s Pizza, 11 Theatre Center, Sparta.

At their March meeting, the third-grade girls made signs and practiced their cookie-selling and math skills with a mock booth.

The cookies cost $5 to $6 a box. Only cash is accepted.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world. It provides hands-on experience in setting goals, making business decisions and embarking on a lifelong leadership journey.

The cookie program also provides a way for Girl Scouts to cover the cost of their experiences, to pay for program supplies, to help those in need and to fund educational programming.