Sparta Brownie Troop to sell cookies Sunday, April 30

Sparta Brownie Troop 98008 will host two cookie booths this year.

They will sell cookies from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 and Sunday, April 30 in front of Frank’s Pizza, 11 Theatre Center, Sparta.

At their March meeting, the third-grade girls made signs and practiced their cookie-selling and math skills with a mock booth.

The cookies cost $5 to $6 a box. Only cash is accepted.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world. It provides hands-on experience in setting goals, making business decisions and embarking on a lifelong leadership journey.

The cookie program also provides a way for Girl Scouts to cover the cost of their experiences, to pay for program supplies, to help those in need and to fund educational programming.