Sparta, Byram seek playground funds

Sparta and Byram officials plan to apply for New Jersey Green Acres funding to build completely inclusive playgrounds.

Completely inclusive playgrounds provide opportunities for play that are not available at most playgrounds for children and adults with disabilities. They also provide wheelchair accessibility to the playground equipment.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed Jake’s Law in 2018; it provides funds for the construction of completely inclusive playgrounds.

Jake’s Law was named for Jacob Cummings-Nasto, who died at age 2 1/2 from complications of heart surgery. Born with hypoplastic heart syndrome, he loved playgrounds although he could not play on them because of his disability.

The Byram Township Council scheduled on a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 30 on the proposal to replace the playground at C.O. Johnson Park on Roseville Road. Officials said the playground equipment there “is beyond end of life.”

The Sparta Township Council held a public hearing on its plans during its regular meeting Jan. 23.

The Kids Kastle playground at Station Park would be replaced with a completely inclusive playground, according to the proposal.

During the hearing, Jeanne Montemarano, Sparta’s director of parks & recreation, said the minimum funding request is $500,000, which is meant to cover three-fourths of the total cost of about $700,000 while the municipality pays the rest.

More than half of the cost would cover a poured-in-place rubber surface, which makes it accessible to people using wheelchairs or walkers.

”Kids Castle definitely needs to be renovated as do all of our playgrounds,” Montemarano said.

Renovating Kids Castle without making it a completely inclusive playground probably would cost more than $300,000, she estimated. “We’re taking advantage of a grant that’s going to give us more than we could have got before.”

Montemarano said the grants are expected to be awarded this summer and the work would be done in 2025.

The proposal calls for separate play areas for children ages 2-5 and children ages 5-12. A pavilion would be added to the area, and there would be covers on some of the equipment to provide shade, she said.

Mayor Neill Clark pointed out that Murphy has allocated $100 million to fund grants to improve open space and update parks, including Jake’s Law projects.

Montemarano said township staff would remove the old equipment, which would save time.

The cost of Byram’s project is estimated at $618,825, including removal of the old playground equipment, a poured-in-place rubber play surface, new fencing and a sidewalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Written comments on the proposed application may be sent to Cynthia Church, Byram Township Clerk, 10 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope NJ 07874 or by email to cchurch@byramtwp.org