Sparta Camera Club to host photographer Richard Lewis

The Sparta Camera Club is kicking off its fall season with notable speakers. On September 14, at 7:30 p.m., Richard Lewis will discuss fine arts photography in person at the Sparta Ambulance Building. Richard Lewis is a professional photographer specializing in fine art landscape photography. He focuses his photography on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and wherever his travels take him. Lewis works with both his digital camera and his iPhone.

Lewis is the author of “Photographing the Pine Barrens.” A preview of Lewis’s work may be found at richardlewisphotography.com.

The Sparta Camera Club is holding both virtual and in-person meetings this year. Non-members are welcome to attend this in-person meeting. Visit the club webpage for more information: spartacameraclub.org, or email info@spartacameraclub.org.