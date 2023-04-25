Sparta celebrates Earth Day

Sparta residents celebrated the township’s first Earth Day event Saturday, April 22.

It was organized by the township Environmental Commission and the Sparta Middle School Eco-club.

The event, held on the lawn of the municipal building, was attended by more than 100 families eager to learn about the environment and engage in conservation efforts.

Kimberly Noel, chairwoman of the Environmental Commission, was thrilled with the turnout. “It’s wonderful to see so many people come together to learn about the environment and how we can all contribute to preserving it for future generations.”

The event offered a wide array of activities, with live music by Steve Coombs and a reading by author Sam Rush of his book “The World Slowed Down.”

Many Eco-club members volunteered to assist with craft activities and educational demonstrations.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a gathering like this, and it’s great to see our community come together for such an important cause,” said Councilman Dean Blumetti, the council’s liaison with the environmental commission.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about environmental initiatives, such as beekeeping, native plant preservation, birdwatching, forestry management and recycling programs. The Avian Wildlife Center, for example, provided insights into the importance of bird conservation and its role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

The event also served as a platform for residents to discover local organizations and resources. The Sparta Food Pantry accepted donations and educated visitors about reducing food waste and supporting those in need.

Among the participating environmental organizations were the Sussex County Beekeeper Association, Native Plant Society, Sussex County Bird Club, New Jersey Forestry, Sussex County Municipal Utility Authority, Sparta Recreation Department, Friends of the Wallkill River/National Wildlife Refuge, Skylands Sierra Club and Winter4Kids.