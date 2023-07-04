x
Sparta celebrates the Fourth

Sparta /
| 04 Jul 2023 | 02:57
    Members of the Sparta Police Department led the Fourth of July parade. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    The Sparta Fire Department is celebrating its centennial this year.
    Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad take part in the parade.
    Among the parade spectators were, bottom row from left, Cash Said, 10; Ferris Said, 9; Goldie Said, 5; and Rosie Said, 10, all of Madison, and, top row from left, their grandfather, Jerry Thompson of Sparta, and parents, Courtney and Darius Said of Madison.
    Kevin McDermott of Sparta poses with his children Abrielle, 6, and Brayden, 7.
    Tom and Jackie Drongoski of Sparta are with their children Abigail, 4, and Joey, 2, at the parade.
    Mary and Dennis Byrnes of Sparta are dressed for the holiday.
Despite a weather forecast that promised rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday morning, July 4, the sun kept shining long enough for the Sparta Elks 2023 Fourth of July Parade to go off without a hitch.

Beginning on East Shore Trail at 10:30 a.m., the parade took its usual route through the Lake Mohawk Plaza before ending at Dykstra Park.

About 35 groups and organizations marched.

The Sparta Police Department led the parade, followed closely by the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department and the Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

Among the other participants were the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks, Sparta Township Council, Sparta Women’s Softball and the Sparta High School Marching Band.

Refreshments were available at the park at the end of the parade.