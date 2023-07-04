Sparta celebrates the Fourth

Despite a weather forecast that promised rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday morning, July 4, the sun kept shining long enough for the Sparta Elks 2023 Fourth of July Parade to go off without a hitch.
Beginning on East Shore Trail at 10:30 a.m., the parade took its usual route through the Lake Mohawk Plaza before ending at Dykstra Park.
About 35 groups and organizations marched.
The Sparta Police Department led the parade, followed closely by the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department and the Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Squad.
Among the other participants were the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks, Sparta Township Council, Sparta Women’s Softball and the Sparta High School Marching Band.
Refreshments were available at the park at the end of the parade.