Our Lady of the Lady Parish will host a carnival from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 through Saturday, June 29 on the church grounds, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta.

There will be rides, games and prizes, food, 50/50 drawings, and a White Elephant Sale that benefits a sister parish in Haiti. On Saturday, there will be three different bands.

Admission is free.

Unlimited rides wristbands cost $35 in advance.

For information, go online to ourladyofthelake.org