Sparta church holds Spring Vendor/Craft Fair today

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold its Spring Vendor/Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Vendors and crafters will have tables indoors and outdoors on the church grounds.

Admission is free. Donations of non-perishable food will be collected for Connect for Community.

“Shepherd of the Hills has a rich history of reaching out to the local community and beyond,” said Pastor Jack DiMatteo. “The Vendor/Craft Fair is one opportunity among many to celebrate our unity with those around us ... a wonderful community endeavor to bring everyone together while practicing adequate physical distancing as per state mandates.”

The church is at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta. For information, send email to SOTHvendorday@gmail.com or go online to www.sothnj.org