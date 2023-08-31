Sparta church hosts blood drive today

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

The church is at 246 Woodport Road, Sparta.

To schedule an appointment, go online to https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code or call 1-800-933-2566. The sponsor code is 71131.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins are welcomed as social distancing permits.

Be sure to eat and drink before arriving. Bring a donor ID card or ID with name and photo. Wearing masks is optional.

For information, send email to KReutter@nybc.org or call the church office at (973) 729-7010.