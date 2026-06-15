Sparta Council advances search for township manager amid budget debate

The Sparta Township Council meeting on June 9 featured discussion about the township’s amended budget and a heated debate over the future of the township manager position.

Several local town members raised concerns about information and wording contained in the amended budget. However, they were advised that questions would be addressed during the public budget hearing scheduled for two weeks later.

The most contentious discussion came later in the meeting when Councilman Mark Scott introduced a motion under “New Business” to begin the process of seeking proposals related to the township manager position.

Mayor Dean Blumetti objected, arguing the matter should be discussed in executive session. Township Attorney Anand Dash disagreed, stating that because no employment decision was being made, the issue could be discussed publicly.

Scott and Councilman Neill Clark argued that with Township Manager Bill Zepp’s contract reportedly expiring this year, it was prudent to begin reviewing options. Clark stressed that initiating a search did not mean replacing the current manager but simply evaluating potential candidates.

Blumetti and Deputy Mayor Mike Sylvester opposed the timing, saying the issue deserved more discussion and should not be rushed, particularly with an election approaching. Sylvester also questioned whether similar reviews would be conducted for other professional positions.

The original motion passed 3-2, with Scott, Clark and Councilwoman Marjorie Murphy voting in favor and Blumetti and Sylvester opposed.

Questions then arose about how the process would be conducted. Dash said the township’s Qualified Purchasing Agent would oversee it, but Zepp noted that municipalities typically hire executive search firms rather than issue Requests for Proposals directly for township manager positions.

Following that clarification, Scott moved to rescind his original motion. The council approved the rescission and Clark introduced a new motion to hire an executive search firm to identify candidates for township manager in light of the current contract’s expiration.

Debate remained intense. Blumetti called the position “the most important job” in township government and said the matter deserved a more thoughtful process. Sylvester accused supporters of politicizing the issue, while Clark and Scott rejected suggestions that the effort was motivated by politics or blame.

“This is looking at the alternatives that you have before you make a decision,” Scott said.

After additional discussion, the motion to hire an executive search firm passed by the same 3-2 vote, with Clark, Murphy and Scott voting yes and Blumetti and Sylvester voting no.

Later, Zepp said he had received no official notice that council members intended to pursue a search process or discuss the matter publicly.

“While I respect the Council’s right to pursue other leadership, the manner in which it transpired lacks transparency,” Zepp said, adding that the action came as a surprise.

Scott, however, said Zepp was aware of the possibility. According to Scott, Zepp had previously asked him about rumors that council members were considering an RFP. Scott said he confirmed the discussion and suggested a follow-up meeting, which never occurred.