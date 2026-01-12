Sparta Council appoints Dean Blumetti mayor for 2026

The Sparta Township Council on Jan. 6 appointed Dean Blumetti as mayor for 2026 in a 4-1 vote.

Following the oath of office, Blumetti said he is tired of the “political nonsense” that Sparta often finds itself involved in. He said he does not make decisions based on political party, but instead relies on facts and information. Blumetti also said those who disagree should not be considered the enemy.

As he addressed the board, Blumetti asked that everyone commit to three guiding principles moving forward: listen, don’t judge, and be respectful.

The council unanimously elected Michael Sylvester as deputy mayor

Questions were raised about the reappointment of a third-party affordable housing agent, but the agent was ultimately reappointed. Council members also discussed the appointment of a professional services consultant with a $50,000 cap. Lastly, concerns were expressed about the appointment of the township’s professional planner at a rate of $175 per hour with no spending cap. Despite the concerns, all resolutions were approved.