Sparta council issues proclamations fire safety, child abuse awareness

The Sparta Township Council issued a series of proclamations during its April 14 meeting recognizing public awareness campaigns and community safety efforts.

Council members designated April as Donate Life Month, encouraging residents to learn about and consider registering as organ, tissue and eye donors. Officials said the observance highlights the potential to save lives through donation.

The council also addressed fire safety following a recent brush fire that began as a bonfire and spread up a mountain area. Deputy Mayor Mike Sylvester commended the Sparta Fire Department and Fire Chief Ryan Odom for their response, saying their actions helped prevent a more serious incident.

In connection with firefighter safety awareness, the council proclaimed April 26 through May 3 as “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” week, honoring those who have died in the line of duty.

Officials also reminded residents that bonfires and other open flames, including fire pits and fire rings, are not permitted without a township-issued permit.

The council additionally issued a proclamation recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month. Representatives from the Sparta Woman’s Club attended the meeting and spoke about Ginnie’s House, Sussex County’s child advocacy center, which provides services for children and families affected by abuse.

Founded in 1998 by Sen. Robert and Ginnie Littell, Ginnie’s House supports child victims through coordinated care and advocacy services.

Council members said the combined proclamations reflect community priorities ranging from public safety to health awareness and child protection.