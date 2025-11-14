Sparta Council tables smoke shop ban

A packed agenda and lively public comment marked the Sparta Township Council meeting Thursday, where debate centered on an ordinance to ban smoke and vape shops and restrict cannabis-related retail activity.

What was expected to be the night’s major vote instead became its biggest point of confusion.

Amid the confusion, the council voted to table the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would bar shops that specialize in cannabis, smoke products and vaping devices. While several residents supported limiting cannabis-focused businesses, many objected to the wording — particularly its possible effect on traditional cigar shops.

Local attorney David Gray urged the council to revise the language, arguing that premium cigar culture is a long-lasting hobby for many in the community. He pointed to Casa del Tabaco as an example of a shop that offers what he described as a relaxing, distinguished pastime that should not be conflated with cannabis sales.

Council members agreed, stressing that the ordinance is not intended to prohibit cigar shops or eliminate tobacco or CBD sales at convenience stores. They said the goal is to prevent businesses whose primary purpose is cannabis retail or paraphernalia from opening in town.

Because of the ambiguities raised by residents and council members, the ordinance was unanimously tabled. Officials said they will revise the language and allow newly elected Councilman Sylvester to take part in the discussions and eventual vote.

New Jersey Land Trust

Another item that drew extensive comment involved the New Jersey Land Trust and the future of trail-adjacent property between West Mountain Road and Station Park. Several residents raised concerns about potential development or misuse of the land, urging the township to ensure strong protections.

The council emphasized that the ordinance does not finalize any land transfer or development but authorizes the start of a procedural review. Officials pledged transparency and additional public meetings as the proposal advances.

Councilman Anand Dash supported the measure, calling it “a benefit to those who believe in protecting rural Sparta in perpetuity.”

Veterans Tax Refunds

In other business, the council introduced an ordinance ending retroactive tax refunds previously available to disabled veterans. The measure formalizes a shift in how the township will administer veteran tax exemptions.