Sparta Day celebration is Saturday

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) will host Sparta Day 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Station Park.

JWCS founded Sparta Day in 1975. It has grown into a popular community event, with more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, a food plaza, a special Kid’s Country with activities and amusements and more.

The event is free to the public.

This year, the title sponsor is First Hope Bank. Culligan is sponsoring the Food Plaza and Kid’s Country is sponsored by the Goddard School. Eastern Propane has underwritten free tote bags to Sparta Day attendees.

All proceeds from the event go to local and national charities and nonprofit organizations.