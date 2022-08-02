Sparta dentist, community leaders help send low-income children to the fair

The Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association Executive Board member Lois Pellow has teamed up with Sparta dentist Dr. Scott Ruvo to offer New Jersey State Fair tickets to 50 local, low-income children. The duo is working with non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency to identify children in need who would enjoy a trip to the annual event hosted by the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey.

In addition to the fair gate ticket, kids will receive a gift bag containing a meal voucher from the Agriculture Food Booth, ice cream voucher from the 4-H Dairy Barn, and a ticket for a free ride from the carnival provided by Reithoffer Shows.

The New Jersey State Fair will open this Friday, August 5, at 5 p.m.Regular hours of operation will be Saturday, August 6th through Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional donations are being solicited at $27 per person; contact Lois Pellow at pellowlois@gmail.com to help “Send a Kid to the Fair.”

“So many families eagerly anticipate the arrival of The New Jersey State Fair at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, and we are delighted to be able to facilitate such a wonderful experience for these children,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon.

Project Self-Sufficiency is celebrating its 35th year of helping local families to become economically self-sufficient. To find out more about the programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500, or visit projectselfsufficiency.org.