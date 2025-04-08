Home
Sparta. Easter egg hunt
maria kovic
Sparta
/
08 Apr 2025
SE1 Children pick up Easter eggs Saturday, April 5 at the Sparta Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
SE2
SE3 The hunt begins.
SE4 Parker and Meadow Whittaker of Long Valley look at the Easter Bunny.
SE5
SE6 Jack Snyder of Sparta has his bag ready to collect eggs.
SE7 Kolton and Karli McCreedy of Ogdensburg pose with the Easter Bunny.
SE8
A boy picks up Easter eggs Saturday, April 5 at the Sparta Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
