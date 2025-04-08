x
Sparta. Easter egg hunt

Sparta
| 08 Apr 2025 | 09:01
    SE1 Children pick up Easter eggs Saturday, April 5 at the Sparta Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    SE2
    SE3 The hunt begins.
    SE4 Parker and Meadow Whittaker of Long Valley look at the Easter Bunny.
    SE5
    SE6 Jack Snyder of Sparta has his bag ready to collect eggs.
    SE7 Kolton and Karli McCreedy of Ogdensburg pose with the Easter Bunny.
    SE8
    Sparta. Easter egg hunt
    A boy picks up Easter eggs Saturday, April 5 at the Sparta Fire Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
