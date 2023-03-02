Sparta Education Foundation benefit is Saturday

The Sparta Education Foundation will hold its ninth annual Wine & Food Pairing from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Barn at Hillside Park in Andover.

Tickets are $85. Register online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/v3S/

Sponsorships also are available.

Catering will be provided by Sussex County’s “Chopped Challenge” winner, chef Dorant Wolfe (Truffles n’ Thyme).

Spirits will be supplied by the Liquor Factory, and live music by the Treble & Bass Jazz Trio.