Have you attended the Sparta Education Foundation’s annual Dragon Boat Festival? If so, the organizers want to hear what you think about the event by filling out a brief survey. The Sparta Education Foundation noted that with rising operational costs, they are looking to see how to move forward with the event in 2023, and are seeking feedback to see how it might change in the future.

The annual event was on hold due to COVID-19, but returned this year in May on Lake Mohawk. Typically it includes teams navigating large, canoe-like vessels adorned with dragon heads and tails. The dragon boat racing originated in China and has now taken the world by storm.

For the Sparta Education Foundation’s annual Dragon Boat Festival, crews of 20 people sit in pairs and paddle to compete in races over distances of 250 meters just off the boardwalk at Lake Mohawk. Each crew also has a drummer beating time to keep the paddlers in unison, and a professional steersperson in the stern to guide the boat.

Participants pay an entry fee and the Sparta Education Foundation provides the equipment. The money raised through this event goes to the Sparta Education Foundation, which distributes the funds through grants to Sparta public schools.

The Sparta Education Foundation is asking people to complete the survey by Sunday, July 10. The survey is only four questions and should take less than five minutes. To complete the survey, enter this web address into your internet browser: bit.ly/3nMDEDy.