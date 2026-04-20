Sparta Environmental Commission to host Earth Day Fair

The Sparta Township Environmental Commission will host an Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 25, at Sparta Town Hall.

The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include exhibitors from conservation organizations across North Jersey, along with a Kids’ Corner offering hands-on activities and crafts.

Organizers are also collecting nonperishable food items for the Sparta Community Food Pantry as part of the event. In the event of inclement weather, activities will move indoors at Town Hall.

Officials said the event is designed to promote environmental awareness while providing a family-friendly community gathering.