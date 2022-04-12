Sparta Environmental Commission to host session on plastic bag ban

The Sparta Township Environmental Commission will be holding an educational session about the New Jersey plastic bag and polystyrene ban going into effect soon. Any local individuals or businesses interested in learning more about what the NJ Bag Ban is should plan on attending!

This free event will be held in person at the Municipal building at 6:00 p.m. on April 28. A virtual option will also be available via Zoom link shared on the township website.

Alex Ambrose from Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions (ANJEC) will be doing a short presentation on the new legislation and answer any questions. One complimentary reusable bag per family will be available for those attending in person while supplies last.

Beginning May 4, grocery stores, food service businesses and other retail stores in New Jersey are prohibited from providing or selling customers single-use plastic carryout bags. Also, grocery stores larger than 2,500 square feet will not be able to provide or sell single-use paper carryout bags and will only be able to provide or sell reusable carryout bags. In addition, all polystyrene foam food service products are banned for use and sale, including polystyrene coffee cups.