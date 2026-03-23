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Sparta food pantry holds tricky tray

Sparta. The Sparta Community Food Pantry held a tricky tray on March 20 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Sparta. More than 200 tickets were sold.

Sparta /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:27
    Lisa Hilton ad Rob Graham, both of Sandyston stand in front of the items being raffled.
    Lisa Hilton ad Rob Graham, both of Sandyston stand in front of the items being raffled. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Denise DeSaliva of Vernon places a ticket into a bag.
    Denise DeSaliva of Vernon places a ticket into a bag. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Shelley Space and Gabrielle Ahrens, both of Sparta, stand in front of the prize table.
    Shelley Space and Gabrielle Ahrens, both of Sparta, stand in front of the prize table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)