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Sparta food pantry holds tricky tray
Sparta. The Sparta Community Food Pantry held a tricky tray on March 20 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Sparta. More than 200 tickets were sold.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:27
Lisa Hilton ad Rob Graham, both of Sandyston stand in front of the items being raffled.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Denise DeSaliva of Vernon places a ticket into a bag.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Shelley Space and Gabrielle Ahrens, both of Sparta, stand in front of the prize table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Tricky Tray
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