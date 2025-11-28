Sparta food pantry to deliver holiday meals

The Sparta Community Food Pantry will distribute holiday meals to families in need over three days, Dec. 17-19, at 99 Demarest Rd., Sparta.

For more than 20 years, the pantry has provided holiday meals to families throughout Sussex County, working with social service agencies, schools and churches to reach those in need.

The organization believes everyone deserves a home-prepared holiday meal that allows families to sit together and enjoy time with friends and loved ones. Its goal is to bring a little joy to each recipient.

In an effort to serve more than 1,000 families, the pantry invites the community to help by spreading the word, visiting during the event, bringing holiday music or participating in other ways.