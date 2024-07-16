Sparta Food Truck & Music Fest is Saturday

The Sparta Food Truck & Music Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at White Lake Park, 226 White Lake Road.

Admission is $5. Children younger than 5 are admitted free. No pets allowed.

The event benefits the Sparta Benevolent Society.

There will be 18 gourmet food trucks, live music from three bands, a beer garden, vendors and children’s activities, including pony rides, a petting zoo, a bungee trampoline, a bounce house, knockerball, a slide, face painting and sand art.

Bring lawn chairs and a nonperishable canned or boxed item to support the food pantry.