Sparta. Galentines Day party

Sparta /
| 17 Feb 2025 | 02:49
    GD1 Women gather at the second annual Galentines Day party Thursday, Feb. 13 at Lake Mohawk Country Club. The proceeds support the Sparta Benevolent Society. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    GD2 The party includes music and dancing, permanent jewelry, lite bites and dessert, and a cash bar.
    GD3
    GD4 Stevie DiFrisco, Patrice Kullman and Jennifer Kanellis. DiFrisco and Kanellis hosted the party.
    GD5 Claudia Abrizu Lavagnini
    GD6 Jennifer Habermann and Tracy Goff.
    Shelly Wood, Patrice Kullman and Michelle Melgarejo , all of Sparta.
