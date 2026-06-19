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Sparta graduates over 250 seniors

Sparta. Sparta High School graduated 254 seniors on June 19.

Sparta /
| 19 Jun 2026 | 01:28
    Sparta High School seniors after marching into the graduation ceremony.
    Sparta High School seniors after marching into the graduation ceremony. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sparta High School Noor Stas gives the saludatorian speech.
    Sparta High School Noor Stas gives the saludatorian speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)